Opinion: Why Boehly should consider bringing back Tuchel for a second spell.

Following Chelsea’s recent struggles in their past few games, one would call for the reappointment of Tuchel.

Reasons:

Tuchel was badly treated in the first place despite his (Tuchel’s) sacrifices for the Chelsea football club, and he deserves another spell: There is every tendency that Chelsea might be suffering from the karma of their betrayal against Tuchel. A Nigerian prophet in a video said that Chelsea is cursed and needs to do something fast to avoid more doom. Maybe nemesis is partially catching up. On Chelsea before Boehly’s unfair sacking of Tuchel. I believe bringing back Tuchel will enhance Chelsea’s style of play and performance because Potter for now lacks tactics while Tuchel is a masterminded tactician who reads games and knows the right changes to be made.

No manager apart from Mourinho loves Chelsea more than Tuchel: Thomas Tuchel expressed his love and passion for the Chelsea football club in his sacrificial works for Chelsea when they (Chelsea) were experiencing the FA ban and had nothing. He never abandoned Chelsea football club, when clubs like Manchester United and others came calling for his signature even though he wasn’t receiving his salary at Chelsea by then. Tuchel displays his love for Chelsea’s squad through his reactions on and off the pitch toward his players and any official that is officiating against the team. Hence Tuchel’s love for Chelsea would propel him to always discover a solution to Chelsea’s current problems now.

