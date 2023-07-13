Opinion: Why Barcelona Need Pedri To Be In Top Form Next Season

Barcelona football club did well last season as they were able to win La Liga despite the fact that in recent times they have been limited in the transfer window. There were many players that were instrumental for the club’s success in La Liga, and Spanish midfielder Pedri was one of the players that helped the club win games that eventually made them win the league. It is clear that for the club to repeat the same feat as they did last season, they will need the young midfielder to be in top form.

Despite being just 20 years old, Pedri possesses remarkable composure on the ball and a great understanding of the game. He is confident in possession, has excellent passing range, and can effectively link the defense to the attack. Barcelona’s style of play heavily relies on ball possession and quick, intricate passing, and Pedri’s abilities perfectly align with this philosophy. The player knows how to pick intelligent passes in tight positions, thereby creating space for his teammates in dangerous positions.

The dynamic young midfield maestro can play in multiple positions across the midfield, including as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, or even on the wings. This flexibility gives Barcelona tactical options and allows them to adapt to different opponents and game situations. Last season, due to injuries to some players on the flank, Xavi tried the player as a winger, and he did fantastically well despite the fact that it is not his natural position.

Barcelona needs the player to maintain his shape and form next season. Xavi will only hope that the midfielder is not hampered by injuries like he was last season.

TheTirelessWriter (

)