Opinion: Why Arsenal’s recent results Shows they are Now Predictable

Brentford needed only look one week earlier for a template on how to secure a result against the Premier League table-toppers. Everton established the standard with their stunning 1-0 victory over Arsenal, and the Bees followed it up on Saturday by holding the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite Brentford’s strong performance, which saw Ivan Toney excel particularly well for the guests to North London, Arsenal’s effort fell short. They failed to get through a low defensive block and were kept at arm’s length by a rival with a point to prove, just as it was against Everton at Goodison Park.

Arsenal’s recent performances against Everton and Brentford serve as evidence that much of their aggressive play is becoming too predictable. They overused the ball in both games, which led to a sluggish performance that made the Gunners easier to play against.

In the 1-1 draw with Brentford, Leandro Trossard’s goal resulted from one of the few occasions when Arsenal were able to get beyond the opposing defense, with Bukayo Saka setting up his Belgian colleague at the back post. For the home team, though, there weren’t many instances like these.

Following a decline in performance from some players, some Arsenal supporters are calling for Mikel Arteta to alter his starting lineup. Particularly Gabriel Martinelli has been mentioned as a potential bench player because Trossard, who joined from Brighton in January, has adjusted well and might start on the left wing.

With Emile Smith Rowe, 22, still awaiting his first Premier League start of the season, his return from injury will provide Arsenal another option in the attacking third. Of course, Arteta will be able to rotate his attack more easily now that Gabriel Jesus is back after a three-month absence.

A Premier League club that can compete with anyone has been assembled by Arteta. His lineups have been consistent, giving Arsenal a level of familiarity that has aided in player chemistry development. To retain his squad at the top of the standings, Arteta will likely need to discover fresh approaches, it seems.

Arsenal’s meeting against Manchester City on Wednesday night will be their toughest test of the year. With three points at the Emirates Stadium, the defending Premier League champions would go to the top of the standings, which would significantly alter the title battle this season.

Pep Guardiola has demonstrated a willingness to try new ideas despite the fact that City are coping with their own issues. In fact, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Rico Lewis have all seen action for Manchester City in recent weeks, and Pep Guardiola lined up his team in a back three for Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

This season, Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation has served them well, but Arteta may need to show greater tactical adaptability if he wants to hold off Manchester City until the very end. To stop opponents from funneling them through the centre where they can set up a low defensive block, the Gunners must better utilize the wide zones.

Arsenal has the talent to win the Premier League, but it will be seen in the next weeks and months whether they have the adaptability and tactical acumen both on the field and in the dugout to prevail. They may benefit from a bit of uncertainty at this point in their season.

