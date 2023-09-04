Opinion: Why Arsenal’s performances this season so far have shown that last season was no fluke

Arsenal’s recent performances have been nothing short of impressive. With each game, they prove that last season’s success was no fluke. After a couple of unconvincing weeks, the Gunners were faced with a big challenge in their game against Manchester United.

Despite United’s poor run of form, they still possessed a team capable of upsetting any opponent. However, it didn’t take long for Arsenal to take control of the game after United took the lead against the run of play. They quickly equalized, and from then on, they were the better team over the 90 minutes.

Victory over Manchester United demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure and their desire to compete for the league championship by winning 3-1. Arsenal had a setback when they drew with Fulham, but they were able to bounce back after the draw.

Concerns were raised regarding how convincing Arsenal’s victory had been. In their previous two victories this season (against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest), they had only triumphed by a single goal. Isn’t Arsenal’s 3-1 victory evident on the scoreboard? Isn’t that a resounding victory? It is.

Despite the score, Arsenal was the superior team. For lengthy stretches, United played in Arsenal’s half because they were unable to find a method to break them down.

One could argue that the result was somewhat fortunate, as United had a goal disallowed for offside. However, Arsenal’s clinical streak came to the fore, and they scored two late goals to dispatch a top-six rival.

It’s still early days in the Premier League, and Manchester City may be runaway leaders once again. Still, Arsenal has shown they are here to stay. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, the team is finally looking like they have a plan and identity. With the Spaniard, the Arsenal fans have reasons to believe that this season will be better than the last. The Gunners are back to playing with purpose, and their clinical finishing ability makes them a dangerous opponent. They have made some promising signings, such as Thomas Partey and Gabriel, and the young players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have come of age.

It’s no secret that Arsenal has struggled in recent years, but things are starting to look up for them. Their recent performances show that they are ready to compete at the highest level again. Whether or not they can sustain this form and challenge for major honors remains to be seen, but it’s an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan.

