Opinion: Why Arsenal spending €70m on Havertz was a mistake

In the realm of football transfers, few things spark as much debate as big-money signings. With each astronomical sum comes immense expectations, and unfortunately for Arsenal, their €70m splurge on Kai Havertz may leave them in a perplexing predicament in the nearest future. While some hailed the move as a game-changer, I firmly believe that it was a grave mistake.

Mikel Arteta’s confidence in Emile Smith Rowe could have saved Arsenal €70 million. The Gunners are spending big this summer, having already announced the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for €70 million. Declan Rice for a British record sum and Jurrien Timber are set to be the club’s next big-money signings.

Though Financial Fair Play should not be an issue for the Emirates side given the cash generated by their great results last season, the reality that Arsenal has spent a stunning amount of money since the arrival of Mikel Arteta cannot be overlooked.

To be fair, it has produced remarkable outcomes, but there is no assurance that someone like Kai Havertz will be a success story after his underwhelming time at the Stamford Bridge. Indeed, Arsenal could have saved that money if Mikel Arteta had placed greater trust in Emile Smith Rowe following his return from injury last season.

Smith Rowe finished second only to Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s scoring charts in 2021/22, however his season was cut short by injuries. The Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta chose to keep the 22-year-old on the sidelines even after he had fully recovered.

Only in the U21 Euros was Smith Rowe given another chance to impress, which he did, demonstrating that the Emirates giants were probably too hasty to splash the cash on the Germany international. Smith Rowe played in similar areas to the former Chelsea player when he was not forced into a number nine role, and he contributed two goals and an assist as England won the tournament.

Arsenal’s decision to spend €70m on Havertz was misguided. He’s a talented player, but not worth that amount of money. The London based club already has a surplus of attacking players, and their budget would be better spent elsewhere.

Of course, Havertz could turn out to be an excellent buy for Arsenal, but effectively deploying Smith Rowe could have been a far cheaper option than signing the German, who has failed to adjust to life in the Premier League thus far.

ShidNation90 (

)