Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Trossard To Be In Top Form Next Season

Arsenal football club under the leadership of Mikel Arteta did well last season as they finished second to Manchester City in the English Premier League. The London club is also the second highest goalscoring team in the league last season, kudos to the performance of their midfielders and their attackers. One of the player who did exceptionally well for the club is former Brighton and Hove Albion Player Trossard. Despite the fact that the player was signed in the January transfer window, he was potent for the club in some of the games that he player and as it stands there is clearly no doubt that they club will need him to be in top form ahead of next season.

Arsenal will need Trossard to perform next season because the club hierarchy understands that the player has enough quality to help them compete for major trophies in the competitions that they will be playing. The Belgium International’s performance last season in the English Premier League shows that he is a top player as the player had eight goals and went on to assist his teammates a further twelve times on the pitch.

Trossard is a very versatile player who can operate effectively as a winger or an attacking midfielder. The player has the ability to play in multiple positions and he could provide Arsenal with tactical flexibility and options in various attacking setups next season.

Trossard’s ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates through key passes and accurate crosses could help the team to score more goals next season.

It will be interesting to see how Trossard will help his team to compete for major trophies next season

