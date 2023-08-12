Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Kai Havertz To Be In Top Form This Season

Arsenal football club, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, will be hoping that they can win the English Premier League (EPL) this season, as they have made the great decision of signing a couple of good players who can help them compete at the highest level. In this summer transfer window, the London Club made a very good decision by signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The player has already shown glimpses of what he can do when he is on top form in some of the games that the club played in the pre-season, and they will only hope that he can maintain great form this season in all competitions.

Despite the fact that Chelsea football club didn’t do well last season in the EPL, Kai scored a total of seven goals for them, and given that the player is at Arsenal, which has a lot of creative players in their team, he has higher chances of scoring more than the tally that he had last season.

Havertz is a utility player because he can play more than one position on the pitch. It will help Arteta rest some of his attackers this season when they are fatigued, and it will also provide cover for injured players that are in the attacking department of the club.

The German International played his first EPL game for Arsenal today, and they were fortunate to defeat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their league opener. It will be interesting to see whether the player can help Arsenal compete for major trophies this season.

TheTirelessWriter (

)