Arsenal football club, under the leadership of their able head coach, Mikel Arteta, was on the verge of winning the English Premier League for the first time in many years last season, but they were unfortunate as they bottled their own chances themselves. In a bid for the Club to compete with top clubs in the league next season, they have decided to sign a couple of players in the current transfer window that will help them achieve this feat.

Arsenal had one of the best midfielders in the league last season alongside Manchester City, but now that they have signed Declan Rice from West Ham United and Kai Havertz from Chelsea, it is clear that they currently have the most formidable midfield department in the league.

The London club currently boasts a strong and diverse pool of midfielders. They have players who excel in various aspects of the game, such as creativity, passing, vision, defensive stability, and goal-scoring ability. The team’s midfield options give the manager flexibility in terms of tactical formations and game plans.

Alongside the young talents, Arsenal possesses experienced midfielders who provide leadership and stability. Players like Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, and Rice have played at the highest level and can bring composure and control to the team’s midfield.

Arsenal’s midfield options offer a good balance of defensive cover, ball retention, and attacking creativity. This allows the team to adapt to different game situations and opponents, providing them with versatility in their style of play.

It will be interesting to see how Arteta, who now has a lot of players in the middle of the park, utilizes these players to win major trophies for the club next season and beyond.

