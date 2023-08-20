Opinion: Why Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham showed Chelsea how to do transfer with Pape Mater Sarr

The standing ovation that greeted Pape Matar Sarr as he walked off the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch on Saturday evening could be the first of many. After a magnificent performance in the middle of the pitch, the 20-year-old deserved every single Tottenham fan’s praise.

The ex-Metz man made the rest of the Premier League stand up and pay notice in Spurs’ 2-0 win against Manchester United, already providing Tottenham supporters a peek of what he can give in the future years. It was only fitting that he capped off his outstanding performance with a goal, which came in the 49th minute of the game.

Sarr was on there at the back post to sweep the ball high into the net after Dejan Kulusevski’s cross was diverted into his path, doing exactly what Ange Postecoglou wants from his midfielders. It was a fantastic finish from the midfielder, who made his Tottenham debut in style.

Postecoglou’s decision to include him in the starting XI paid off handsomely. Sarr, who played the final 15 minutes of Brentford’s 2-2 tie six days earlier, gave his head coach no choice but to start him against the Red Devils following a “outstanding” week on the training ground.

Sarr was a swarm of activity on Saturday evening, and his quickness and ability to carry the ball made life difficult for the visitors. Despite not being known for his goal-scoring ability, the Senegal international has looked a threat in the final third for Postecoglou’s club, and he had an effort saved by Andre Onana before having a cross deflected against the post before half-time.

With a penchant for long-range shots in his 16 appearances for Tottenham, it was just a matter of time before he scored his first goal. When the ball sailed into the roof of the net inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he dashed to the far corner, slid on his knees, and rejoiced.

Sarr’s game improved following his goal, with one powerful tackle on Marcus Rashford eliciting a similar reaction from the home crowd as they erupted once more. With Pedro Porro out of position as Erik ten Hag’s men attempted to punish Spurs, the kid came across and helped his team out with a thunderous tackle that had spectators rising up and clapping.

The whole Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the exception of the travelling fans, was on their feet moments later as Sarr’s time on the pitch came to an end, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg replacing him for the final 15 minutes. Sarr was the best player on a day when a number of the team, including Porro, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, and James Maddison, rose up and delivered towering displays.

His game statistics (through FotMob) were also rather impressive. He was accurate with 31 of his 36 passes, two of which were long balls, and also made four passes into the final third, won his two tackles, won four of his five duels, and recovered seven times. It was no surprise that Postecoglou waxed poetic about his player at his post-match press conference.

In a week in which Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for an eye-watering £115 million fee and the Blues also signed Romeo La for £58 million, Sarr demonstrated to everyone that clubs do not have to blow the cash in order to recruit some of the top talent in the game. Fabio Paratici managed to entice the prodigy to north London for just £14.6 million when he moved to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two years ago but remained on loan at Metz for another season.

Based on Sarr’s performance against Manchester United and his coming-of-age performance away at AC Milan in the Champions League back in February, the £14.6 million purchase appears to be a steal. Postecoglou’s ability to show Tottenham fans what he can provide this season under the new manager will only propel Tottenham’s newest star to even greater heights. Sarr’s Tottenham career is only just getting started.

