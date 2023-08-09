Opinion: Why a Tottenham Hotspur move would benefit Gift Orban

Nigeria rising star Gift Orban is reportedly on the wish list of English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur. The club is keeping tabs on the Gent of Belgium player as a possible replacement for Harry Kane.

The youngster has been impressive for the Belgian outfit. Since joining the club in the middle of last season he has scored over 20 goals. The feat speaks volumes of the player’s potential and moving to Spurs would be beneficial to both parties.

With the possible departure of top striker, Harry Kane, Tottenham will need to have a replacement capable of stepping into the big shoes of the England captain. Orban fits that bill.

The young forward will benefit from the competition provided by top stars like Son and Richarlison, two quality strikers. Such an environment will encourage him to work harder and by extension raise his game to be better than he is at the moment.

Therefore, Gift Orban should jump at Tottenham’s offer as it would help in taking his career to the next level. The London based club has reportedly reached out to Orban’s camp but the move is hinged upon whether Kane stays or leave.

