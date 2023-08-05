OPINION: Why 18-Year Brazilian Striker, Deivid Could Be The Next Lukaku For Chelsea If Signed

Deivid Washington’s potential signing for Chelsea has ignited excitement among football fans and critics alike, with many drawing comparisons to the club’s legendary striker, Romelu Lukaku. Here are three compelling reasons why Deivid could be the next Lukaku for the Blues.

Firstly, Deivid’s remarkable talent and consistency in South America make him stand out as the best striker in the region. His impressive goal-scoring record and skill set have earned him accolades, and now, he has an opportunity to showcase his abilities on a global stage.

Secondly, Deivid possesses an impressive technical repertoire that sets him apart from others. With refinement in muscle mass and composure during finishes, he can become a dominant force in front of the goal, much like Lukaku.

Lastly, the Brazilian’s age and current form make him even more promising than Lukaku was at a similar stage in his career. Deivid’s hunger to succeed and his drive to improve suggest that he has the potential to emulate Lukaku’s rise to stardom.

Should Deivid Washington join Chelsea, he could well follow in the footsteps of Lukaku, becoming a formidable striker for the Blues, and carving his own legacy in the Premier League. The future indeed looks bright for the 2005 born Brazilian talent.

