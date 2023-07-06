OPINION: Wan Bissaka Deserves To Be The Top Right-Back Option For Man Utd Than Dalot

Within the discourse surrounding Manchester United’s right-back position, it is imperative to shed light on the immense talent and development of Aaron Wan Bissaka. While other options have been considered, it is evident that Wan Bissaka’s contributions deserve greater recognition, solidifying his status as the club’s first-choice right-back.

Some fans rightly acknowledges Wan Bissaka’s significance, highlighting his remarkable progress in a relatively short period. Comparatively, the growth witnessed in Wan Bissaka’s game surpasses the development seen in Diogo Dalot over four years. This stark contrast emphasizes Wan Bissaka’s dedication, work ethic, and ability to quickly adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Wan Bissaka’s defensive prowess is undoubtedly his standout quality. His unmatched ability to read the game, tackle with precision, and make crucial interceptions has earned him a reputation as one of the league’s most reliable defenders. His consistency in nullifying opposition attacks and keeping wingers at bay is a testament to his defensive acumen.

Furthermore, Wan Bissaka’s defensive solidity is complemented by his remarkable athleticism and recovery speed. His lightning-fast bursts enable him to cover ground swiftly, making crucial recovery tackles and thwarting dangerous counter-attacks. These attributes provide invaluable support to the team’s defensive structure.

While Wan Bissaka’s offensive contributions are sometimes overlooked, it is worth noting his progress in this aspect of his game as well. His willingness to venture forward, overlapping runs, and improved delivery into the box demonstrate his growing confidence and effectiveness in the attacking third.

