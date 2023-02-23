OPINION: UCL Team Of The Week: Four Real Madrid Players Made The List.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League was back in action this week as it thrilled us with some entertaining football moments across different centres in the competition. Topsides like Real Madrid and Inter Milan did quite well to win their first-leg encounters in the competition to have a way better chance of progressing to the next round. It was a totally different turnout for the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City as they both failed to secure important wins from their respective Champions League matches.

Well, the brilliant performances of some players need to be recognized as they played a very important role in their sides’ wins in the competition this week.

So, in today’s article, I will be sharing the UEFA Champions League Team Of The Week consisting of the best players in this concluding phase of this 1st leg Round of 16 matches. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana (Inter Milan).

Defenders: Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), and Giovanni Lorenzo (Napoli).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), and Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan).

Forwards: Vinicius Jnr, Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Real Madrid players understandably dominate the list after their impressive 5-2 win over Liverpool in the competition.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by commenting below. Thanks for reading

Godsports (

)