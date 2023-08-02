OPINION: Three Players That Could Replace Dembele In Barcelona.

France International, Ousmane Dembele recently agreed personal terms with Paris Saint Germain, PSG this week. This was a shock to Barcelona especially after the Player almost renewed his contract with the Spanish giants.

Barcelona hoped that Ousmane Dembele would have stayed in the Club to help the team but the Player had other plans. Paris Saint Germain are expected to complete the transfer soon with the fee around €50 million (fifty million euros).

This also means there will have to be a replacement at Barcelona. There are several players who could fill in the gap. Here are three players who could replace Dembele in Barcelona.

1.Raheem Sterling:

Chelsea’s star, Raheem Sterling could be a good fit for Barcelona. The Player is one of the best wingers and is still a threat to defences. Sterling could be a strong replacement for Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona.

This might be a tempting offer for the Player given that Chelsea are not participating in any European competition next season while Barcelona will be in the UEFA Champions League.

2.Joao Felix:

Portuguese superstar, Joao Felix could replace Dembele in Barcelona. The Club have been rumoured to be interested in the Player. Felix recently stated that he loved Barcelona and will be a dream to join the Club.

Joao Felix was loaned to Chelsea last season after rumours of issues with his Manager and it now looks like Atletico Madrid might be ready to let the Player leave.

3.Bernado Silva:

Manchester City’s star, Bernado Silva will be a very good replacement for Ousmane Dembele. Although they do not play the same roles, Silva is also able to score goals and provide assists.

After winning the treble with Manchester City last season, the Silva might be looking for another challenge and Barcelona could be a good move.

Finding a replacement for Ousmane Dembele will be a difficult task for Barcelona but these three Players might be the best possible replacement.

What do you think?, Which Player should replace Dembele in Barcelona?

Sportsskid (

)