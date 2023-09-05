Opinion: Thiago Silva Has Wonderful Defensive Record Already In The 2023/24 Premier League Season

In the 2023/24 Premier League season, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has emerged as a defensive powerhouse, leading several statistical categories that underline his invaluable contributions to the team. With 5 crucial blocks, 421 successful passes, 459 touches, 18 aerial duel victories, and 20 clearances, Silva has undoubtedly been a standout performer for the Blues.

Silva’s ability to thwart opposition attacks with his well-timed blocks has been a game-changer for Chelsea. His five blocks not only showcase his defensive prowess but also reflect his knack for reading the game, anticipating danger, and making crucial interventions when it matters most.

In the heart of Chelsea’s defense, Silva’s 421 successful passes demonstrate his importance in initiating and maintaining possession. His composure on the ball and precise distribution have been instrumental in helping the team build their attacks from the back, providing a solid foundation for their style of play.

Silva’s involvement in the game is not limited to just defensive duties. With 459 touches, he has been a pivotal figure in Chelsea’s build-up play. His ability to receive the ball, maintain possession under pressure, and distribute it effectively has added an extra dimension to the team’s midfield transition, making him a key player in both defense and attack.

Aerial battles are a crucial aspect of modern football, and Thiago Silva has excelled in this department as well. Winning 18 aerial duels showcases his dominance in the air, whether it’s in defensive situations, set-pieces, or attacking opportunities from corners. His aerial prowess adds another layer of security to Chelsea’s backline.

When it comes to clearing the danger, Silva has been a reliable presence. His 20 clearances highlight his willingness to put his body on the line and ensure that the opposition’s threats are neutralized. This defensive resolve has been instrumental in preserving Chelsea’s clean sheets and protecting their leads.

In summary, Thiago Silva’s remarkable performance in the 2023/24 Premier League season for Chelsea cannot be overstated. His ability to block shots, orchestrate the midfield, dominate in the air, and clear the danger has made him an indispensable asset to the team’s title aspirations.

As the season progresses, Chelsea fans can undoubtedly rely on Silva to continue setting the standard for defensive excellence in the Premier League.

