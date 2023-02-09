Opinion: The Presence Of Erling Haaland Has Affected Manchester City In A Bad Way

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erling Haaland has been one of the best goalscorers in the whole of Europe this season. He is arguably the best striker across Europe this season, but the truth is that he has made Manchester City’s team weaker than they were last season.

In this article, we shall be taking a look at the reasons why Erling Haaland has weakened Manchester City’s team.

1. Manchester City’s team play a team’s football, and that is something Erling Haaland does not do. Erling Haaland does not work for the team, he only works for himself, and that is the reason he has not been having goal assists as expected this season.

2. Pep Guardiola, does not build his team around a player, but immediately Erling Haaland arrived, he built everything around him. This has made players like Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden to perform poorly. Before this season, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil are have been game changers for Manchester City. The arrival of Erling Haaland has obviously weakened Manchester City’s team.

