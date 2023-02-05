Opinion; The Number Of Players Bought By The New Chelsea’s Owners Could Lead To Potter’s Sack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have been the biggest spender in the last January transfer window. They brought in so many world-class players, and the fans believe it’s time for the club to make a statement in Europe.

The fans were of the opinion that Chelsea will begin to dominate European football. And most of these fans forgot the fact that Graham Potter is still the manager of Chelsea.

As a matter of fact, the fact that the new owners of Chelsea brought in so many great players under Graham Potter, is a fast track to the sack of the former Brighton manager, Graham Potter.

Graham Potter does not have the experience to manage Chelsea, no matter the number of the world-class players at his disposal. In the game against Fulham, Graham Potter showed that he can’t manage Chelsea. Having spent so much in the transfer market, the new owners of Chelsea will not watch him drag Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League.

The next thing to expect could be the sack of Graham Potter.

