Opinion: The Most Controversial Moments At The Women’s World Cup So Far

As the Women’s World Cup approaches its finale, England will face Spain in what promises to be an exhilarating match. This tournament has been filled with memorable moments including surprising defeats and inspiring underdog stories. Meanwhile, controversy has also played a role, adding another layer to the competition.

1. Handshake snub

During the Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Ireland, there was controversy when Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn refused to shake hands with Australia’s Caitlin Foord. This happened because Foord went on holiday with Littlejohn’s ex-girlfriend, Katie McCabe. Littlejohn snubbed Foord possibly due to her association with McCabe. However, Foord had no role in the breakup. Littlejohn and Foord then clashed late in the match.

2. Oshoala removing shirt

Social media went abuzz with conversations following Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala pulling her shirt to celebrate netting a third goal against Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Celebrating the victory, Oshoala pulled off her shirt, a move that stirred some animated reactions on social media.

3. German star gets POTM despite exit

Following Germany’s shocking elimination from the Women’s World Cup group stages after a 1-1 draw with South Korea, Alexandra Popp received the Player of the Match trophy. Despite this recognition, Popp’s devastation was evident as she posed with the prize reflecting her disappointment with the team’s early exit.

