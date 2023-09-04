Opinion: Ten Hag’s Failure To Build A Solid Defense Would Be The Reason Man UTD Could Flop Again.

Manchester United Performance since the start of the season hasn’t been convincing. The Red Devils began their campaign with a hard fought victory over Wolves, and ever since then, they have secured just one win in three matches. Manchester United slow decision making in the transfer window was something that really bothered fans. Erik Ten Hag’s priority signing were Mount and Onana, despite the fact that both players have not really been consistent.

Ever since Mount’s arrival at Manchester United, he has not added anything positive to Manchester United midfield, and has not lived up to the price tag which was paid to sign him from Chelsea. Manchester United have conceded 7 goals in 4 premier league matches this season, and have scored just 5 goals. Such kind of Match stats makes it clear that the team’s defense is lacking quality, however, Erik Ten Hag has failed to see this.

Few days to the end of the transfer window, Manchester United hurriedly signed two defenders(Reguilon and Evans). Evans is a great player, however, he is currently 36 years old and wouldn’t be able to contend with fast strikers in the EPL. Reguilon is just as good as the defenders in Manchester United bench, hence, it was unnecessary to sign him. Varane and Martinez have been a great combination so far, however, Varane’s constant injuries have limited their partnership.

If Erik Ten Hag doesn’t address Manchester United defensive problems, there is a high chance that they would continue to flop.

