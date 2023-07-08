SPORT

OPINION: Saliba Should Learn From The Legacies Of Bellerin & Diaby As He Dons The No 2 Jersey

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 370 1 minute read

As Arsenal prepares for the upcoming season, exciting news emerges that William Saliba will don the prestigious number 2 jersey. Manager Mikel Arteta expresses his enthusiasm, highlighting Saliba’s immense potential at the young age of 22 and emphasizing the room for further growth in his career. However, it is crucial for Saliba to break free from the disappointing legacy associated with previous Number 2 players at Arsenal, namely Hector Bellerin and Abou Diaby.

Hector Bellerin’s tenure as Arsenal’s Number 2 was marred by the team’s overall struggles. While Bellerin showcased tremendous effort, the lack of support and stability hindered his development and impact on the pitch. It is imperative that Arsenal rectifies the underlying issues within the team structure to ensure Saliba does not face a similar fate.

Similarly, Abou Diaby, once considered a perfect midfielder, was plagued by devastating injuries that hampered his career progression. Arsenal must learn from the past and provide Saliba with the necessary care and support to prevent any potential setbacks. A robust injury management system and a supportive environment will be crucial for Saliba’s development and success.

With Arteta’s faith in Saliba’s abilities, there is a genuine opportunity for the young defender to carve out a promising future at Arsenal. The club must take a proactive approach in bolstering the team’s overall performance and ensuring a nurturing environment that allows Saliba to thrive.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 370 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

10 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

20 mins ago

Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

32 mins ago

Number of Goals Mbappe And Haaland Need Respectively To Surpass Ronaldo’s Most Goals in UCL History

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button