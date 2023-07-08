As Arsenal prepares for the upcoming season, exciting news emerges that William Saliba will don the prestigious number 2 jersey. Manager Mikel Arteta expresses his enthusiasm, highlighting Saliba’s immense potential at the young age of 22 and emphasizing the room for further growth in his career. However, it is crucial for Saliba to break free from the disappointing legacy associated with previous Number 2 players at Arsenal, namely Hector Bellerin and Abou Diaby.

Hector Bellerin’s tenure as Arsenal’s Number 2 was marred by the team’s overall struggles. While Bellerin showcased tremendous effort, the lack of support and stability hindered his development and impact on the pitch. It is imperative that Arsenal rectifies the underlying issues within the team structure to ensure Saliba does not face a similar fate.

Similarly, Abou Diaby, once considered a perfect midfielder, was plagued by devastating injuries that hampered his career progression. Arsenal must learn from the past and provide Saliba with the necessary care and support to prevent any potential setbacks. A robust injury management system and a supportive environment will be crucial for Saliba’s development and success.

With Arteta’s faith in Saliba’s abilities, there is a genuine opportunity for the young defender to carve out a promising future at Arsenal. The club must take a proactive approach in bolstering the team’s overall performance and ensuring a nurturing environment that allows Saliba to thrive.

Greenkai (

)