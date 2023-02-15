Opinion: Ronaldo’s Impressive Record Against Bayern Explains Why PSG Should Have Signed Him.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG are at a risk of crashing out of the Champions league knockout stage after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at home. This loss to Bayern Munich wasn’t surprising as the team hasn’t been in top form for a while. Also, seeing Kylian Mbappe on the bench meant that the team’s attack wouldn’t be a threat for Bayern Munich.

Mbappe’s importance in the team became clear after he was brought into the game in the second half. Apart from his impressive performance, Mbappe also saw two of his goals ruled off for offside. Mbappe’s performance explains why Bayern Munich would need to come with more reinforcement when PSG comes to the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Before the match, Messi’s poor record against Bayern Munich was a major concern, hence, his poor performance was understandable. PSG could have improved their squad strength against Bayern Munich if they had signed Cristiano Ronaldo before he joined Al Nassr. This is because Ronaldo has a very good record against Bayern Munich, also ,Ronaldo has a lot of experience in the Champions league.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played eight games against Bayern Munich. In these eight games, he has recorded nine goals.

Do you think Ronaldo would have boosted PSG’s attack if he was signed? Drop comments below.

