Opinion: Reasons Why Arsenal Could Win the Premier League Next Season

The 2023/24 premier league season is drawing very close and many teams in the league are working very hard in the transfer window to make sure they challenge for major titles next season. Arsenal football club are keen on mounting a serious title challenge next season after losing the league to Manchester City despite leading for over 200 days.

The Gunners worked hard alongside Manchester United to stop City’s treble, but the Cityzens were relentless and worked very hard until they won the premier league, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the club’s hierarchies are currently building a very dangerous squad. Here are reasons why Arsenal could beat City, Man United, and Liverpool to the premier league title next season.

Firstly, Arsenal’s transfer strategy has been focused on addressing critical areas of the squad. The signings of proven players like Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice bring quality and depth to the defense and midfield, respectively. These additions, coupled with the arrival of Kai Havertz, fortify the squad and provide competition for starting positions.

In addition, the ongoing preseason has seen Arsenal demonstrate encouraging form, including impressive victories against quality opponents. These displays indicate the team’s preparedness and positive mindset ahead of the competitive season. The Gunners boast a talented core of players like Bukayo Saka who have the ability to change the course of a game single-handedly.

Players like Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, and Martinelli are capable of producing moments of magic that can be decisive in the title race. Mikel Arteta has also implemented a tactical system that prioritizes disciplined defending and quick attacking transitions. The manager’s attention to detail and focus on instilling a strong team ethic has seen Arsenal become more organized and efficient on the pitch.

