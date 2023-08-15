Opinion: Premier League team of the week for the opening matchday as Wan-Bissaka & Haaland feature.

Manchester City commenced their title defense in emphatic style, registering a convincing 3-0 victory over Burnley on Friday evening.

Notably, Erling Haaland was quick to make his mark this season, finding the back of the net. Haaland’s stellar performance earned him a place in the week’s standout lineup, where he was joined by another Manchester City standout.

Manchester United also staked their claim in the opening Team of the Week of the season.

The Manchester based outfit clinched a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Wolves on Monday night, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka shining at the Threatre of Dreams.

Wan-Bissaka’s instrumental role in the decisive victory earned him the Player of the Match accolade. His contribution included a key assist for Raphael Varane’s second-half winner, alongside two tackles and two interceptions.

Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen was the defensive anchor in their slender 1-0 victory against Sheffield United. Andersen exhibited unwavering composure, making crucial clearances, tackles, and 10 accurate long balls to thwart the opposition’s attacks.

Wolves, despite their narrow defeat to Manchester United, showed their defensive prowess with Craig Dawson leading the charge. Dawson’s defensive mastery was evident as he won aerial duels, made crucial clearances, tackles, and blocked shots to fortify the heart of Wolves’ defense.

Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan rounded off the defensive lineup with a noteworthy performance. Estupinan not only played a pivotal role in defense but also showed attacking flair by delivering a crucial assist in their resounding 5-1 victory.

Jarrod Bowen’s dynamic showing for West Ham earned him a spot in the lineup. He spearheaded their efforts with a goal, created goal-scoring opportunities, and contributed to defensive actions through dribbles and tackles in a well-rounded performance.

Manchester City’s Rodri showed his midfield mastery in their triumphant outing against Burnley. Rodri orchestrated play with precision, contributing an assist and a goal, alongside his impressive defensive workrate, making him a prominent figure in the week’s top lineup.

Brighton’s Pascal Groß partnered Rodri in midfield, consistently creating scoring chances and displaying a resilient midfield display in their matchup against Luton.

Wolves’ Matheus Nunes completed the midfield unit, exhibiting his driving force with impressive dribbling, interceptions, and tackles against formidable opposition.

Completing the standout lineup, Alexander Isak of Newcastle played a pivotal role in their resounding 5-1 victory over Aston Villa. Isak’s clinical finishing and dribbling prowess earned him a spot alongside Erling Haaland, forming a potent attacking duo.

