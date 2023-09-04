Opinion: Premier League Team Of The Week After All Games Were Played At The Weekend

The Premier League’s game week four has now come and gone,with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team being the only side with a 100% record in the league as they top the PL table heading into the international break

This weekend,some top guns like Chelsea and Manchester United failed to find a win as the former lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest at home while the latter lost 3-1 away to Arsenal.

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa by 3 goals to nil at Anfield to clinch all three important points and go 3rd on the Premier League table with 10 points in 4 games.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also share equal points(10) on the league table with only goal differences separating the sides.

The top guns in the Premier League will regroup after the international break to continue group trainings and exercises,with the league set to go on a short break as various eligible players go to represent their countries at the international level.

After all the games played in their game week,I have personally combined a starting 11 of key players I think that stood out in the game week,as they either scored a goal to help their team or dropped a standout performance in the just concluded game week.

Here is my Premier League team of the week using a 4-3-3 formation after all games played as Manchester United and Chelsea lost while Arsenal,West Ham United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all won;

Goalkeeper

Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold; Liverpool

Kurt Zouma; West Ham United

Cristian Romero; Tottenham Hotspur

Nathan Ake; Manchester City

Midfielders

James Maddison; Tottenham Hotspur

Dominik Szoboszlai; Liverpool FC

Martin Ødegaard; Arsenal

Forwards

Son Heung-min; Tottenham Hotspur

Evan Ferguson; Brighton and Hove Albion

Erling Braut Haaland; Manchester City

Which player do you think ought to make the cut? Did I miss anyone that had a top performance at the weekend? Let’s hear your thoughts below.

Also, checkout the full lineup;

