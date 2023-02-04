Opinion: Potter Should Be Sacked As Chelsea Coach

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After Chelsea manager Graham Potter deployed the best part of £220million worth of January transfer signings against Fulham, Daily Star Sport considers what he got right and wrong in the 0-0 draw.

Even though Todd Boehly spent £323 million on Chelsea in January, Fulham held the Blues to a spirited 0-0 draw to spoil Enzo Fernandez’s home debut.

Graham Potter gave World Cup champion Fernandez, who cost £106 million, his first team debut despite joining the team on the day of the transfer deadline. He came close to capping a very good start with a rasping 30-yard shot that just missed the top corner. On a night when several Blues made their debuts, Kai Havertz, one of the team’s veterans, came the closest to scoring when his lobbed finish hit the inside of the crossbar in the first half.

Mykhaily Mudryk and Fernandez drew the most attention, but a £35 million signing When Noni Madueke expertly sidestepped Bernd Leno, dipped inside a Fulham defender, and prodded the ball goalward in the second half, Fulham successfully cleared the ball off the line. Fulham thought they had won the game. There should have been several goals in this heated, muscular duel, but none were scored. Daily Star Sport examines Potter’s errors and successes.

entire debut of Enzo Fernandez

In the eighth minute, Fernandez made a careless pass that led to a Fulham counterattack. However, he quickly recovered possession of the ball. Enzo lost the ball irresponsibly in one of the extremely few times.

Given the pressure, the lack of preparation, and the fact that he had only been in England for a week, he handled the situation well. The Fulham players took turns poking fun at the Argentine, but he resisted their attempts to get him worked up.

He will undoubtedly play a key role in Potter’s midfield because of his distribution, poise, and ability to always find space in the tightest of spaces. And just when you thought you had seen everything he had to offer, he narrowly missed a 30 yard attempt to find the far corner. It is still too early to say whether he merits the British transfer fee Chelsea paid, but the signals are encouraging.

Reece James’s comeback

Reece James’ injury comeback almost went unnoticed as Fernandez and Mudryk made their home debuts. The English player had a few months marred by injuries, but he was immediately inserted into the starting lineup.

When Antonee Robinson drove past him on the outside in the first half, it was clear that he lacked focus at times. He did, however, become more involved in the game, and the Chelsea manager’s change in the 60th minute indicated that he does want to limit his minutes.

Mudryk’s homecoming

During their 0-0 stalemate with Liverpool, Chelsea fans were treated with a little cameo of the Ukrainian’s scary speed. Mudryk, however, took some time to enter the competition. When he was gathering momentum in front of the Fulham defense, a few under-hit or imprecise passes missed him.

His acuity is without a doubt undeniable. As soon as he notices a place to sprint into, he immediately shifts up a gear. But it was clear in the first half that he is not exactly on the same wavelength as his new teammates.

Although he seems to have all the necessary qualities, it might have been too soon for him to be included in the starting eleven. As Potter chose to hook the Ukrainian off at halftime, it seemed as though there had been no injuries. Potter appeared to agree.

Midfield: Mount and Gallagher

In March 2022, when Mount and Gallagher were playing together for England against Switzerland, Gareth Southgate acknowledged that the pair did have certain weaknesses. The Swiss did a great job of exploiting this weakness, so we changed our shape in the second half,’ Southgate said following the game. “But we know that that system can leave you a bit vulnerable to the switches to the opposite full-back, and the Swiss worked that out very well.

Potter did not back down and placed the academy pair each side of Fernandez in the middle of the field. Although they use more energy and can press harder than most, Southgate’s worries did occasionally seem to come true.

When facing ball-playing midfielders who know how to weave a pass through a midfield, Potter likes his midfielders to press opposition defenders high up the field. However, this request carries some risk.

Potter will need to put the two under stress on the practice field if he is to regularly deploy the pair alongside Fernandez.

