OPINION: Possible Reasons Why Tottenham Wouldn’t Sell Kane To A Rival Club Even For £100m

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a €100m package from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. Levy’s unwavering stance, expressed by the rejection of substantial offers, is possibly grounded in two significant reasons. Firstly, Kane’s immense value to Tottenham’s on-field success.

His goal-scoring prowess and leadership qualities are irreplaceable assets that contribute to the team’s performance. Secondly, allowing Kane to move to a Premier League rival like Manchester United, even for an astronomical fee like £100 million, could come back to haunt the club.

The prospect of strengthening a competitor’s squad, particularly one with ambitions similar to Spurs, is a scenario the chairman is keen to avoid. As the transfer window continues to unfold, Harry Kane’s future remains uncertain.

The decisions he makes in the coming weeks will not only shape his own career but also carry far-reaching implications for both Tottenham and potential suitors. Two paths, each fraught with their own complexities, await Kane as he contemplates the best route to take in his footballing journey.

