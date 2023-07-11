Opinion: Pochettino And Kane’s Relationship Would Make Chelsea Lose Interest In Signing Osimhen.

Tottenham’s legend, Harry Kane has achieved a lot of individual success since he began his football career, but what he is lacking is a major trophy, which a player of his caliber is expected to have. Hardly is there any player who has scored above 200 goals without a major trophy. Kane’s trophyless career has mounted pressure on him to leave the club, and join a bigger team that has clear objectives and goals on how to win titles.

Harry Kane has been coached by so many great managers in his years at Tottenham. Of all these managers, Pochettino can be said to have had the biggest impact on Harry Kane. Not only did Pochettino make Kane one of the most deadly strikers, he also built talents like Son, Dele Ali, Lucas Moura, Erikson and others. While speaking in an interview a few days back, Pochettino revealed that he and Kane had a great relationship while he was Tottenham’s boss, he also spoke about his admiration for the player.

Osimhen and Kane are the two most sought after strikers in this transfer window, and subsequently, they also have the highest transfer fee. Osimhen has been strongly linked to Chelsea, however, Pochettino’s relationship with Kane would make Chelsea lose interest in Osimhen. This is because Pochettino could easily convince Kane to join Chelsea, and at the same time, Chelsea would be getting Kane who is more experienced than Osimhen at a lesser transfer fee.

Osimhen price tag has been placed at €150 million, while Tottenham are just insisting on a lucrative offer which would definitely be less than Osimhen’s price tag. Hence, Chelsea would prioritize signing a more experienced player for a lesser fee than a youngster who is yet to gain any experience in the premier league.

