Opinion: Players Chelsea Should Sign In A Bid To Compete For The Top Four

Chelsea Football Club didn’t perform well in all competitions last season under the leadership of different managers. In a bid for the club to compete with top clubs across Europe and in the English Premier League, they have been very active in the summer transfer window. The club has sold a lot of players already, and they need to sign a couple more as they seek to fight for the top four spots while also competing to win other trophies.

The following are three players Chelsea may need in their bid to qualify for Champions League football next season:

Paulo Dybala

Chelsea has recently been linked with the former Juventus star, who currently plys his trade with Roma. The club needs the player because he has all the requisite skills to play in more than one position. The Argentine can play as a false nine, an attacking midfielder, and a right winger. It is crystal clear from Chelsea’s performance last season that they need a player who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. Dybala can help them solve this problem because he knows how to score too.

Caicedo

Chelsea needs to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion defensive midfielder because they need a player who can form a formidable partnership with Enzo Fernandez at the heart of the club’s midfield. The signing of the Ecuadorian will give more room for Enzo to shine and play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Harry Kane

Chelsea needs to go all out for a Striker in the caliber of the England captain because they don’t have a reliable striker in their team presently. The club’s new signing, Nicolas Jackson, is a very good signing, but he might not hit the ground running immediately for the Club, so it will be better to sign Kane and introduce Jackson from the bench. Kane guarantees a lot of goals and assists, and the player will help push Chelsea to achieve a return to the Champions League.

TheTirelessWriter (

)