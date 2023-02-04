Opinion: One Major Reason Why Arsenal May not Win the EPL Title This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal is currently five points ahead of Manchester City in the race for the English Premier League title. They also have a game in hand, which they would play against Manchester City later this month.

The Gunners are currently the favourites to win the title, however, there’s a major obstacle on the way and this is their weak squad depth despite signing three players in the just concluded transfer window.

Currently, Arsenal has only four recognized centre-backs namely, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Gabriel Mahalgaes, and Rob Holding. This means that an injury to either Mahalgaes or Saliba could jeopardize their title charge.

Upfront is where the Gunners could encounter the most troubles if an injury occurs. After signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion, the Gunners now have Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe, and the former Brighton and Hove Albion star as recognized available attackers.

An injury to Edward Nketiah or Bukayo Saka would see the Gunners left without a direct replacement after the long-term injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus.

