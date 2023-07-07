OPINION: Onana’s Mediocre Shot Stopping Abilities Shouldn’t Be A Problem For Man Utd

While critics may argue that André Onana’s shot-stopping abilities are mediocre, it is essential to recognize that every player has areas for improvement. While Onana may not currently be at the same level as some of the elite shot stoppers in the game, it is important to consider his other strengths and the potential for growth under the guidance of a dedicated coaching team.

One aspect where Onana has displayed promise is his proficiency in claiming crosses and his adeptness at sweeping behind the defensive line. These attributes showcase his ability to read the game well and contribute to the team’s defensive organization. Furthermore, his comfort with the ball at his feet has been praised, highlighting his potential to excel in modern possession-based systems.

However, it is true that Onana’s shot-stopping abilities have room for improvement. The comment rightly suggests that his coaching team can work with him to enhance this aspect of his game. Just as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made significant strides in improving his attacking abilities, Onana, too, can benefit from focused training and development sessions.

The coaching team at Manchester United possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in refining players’ skills. Through specialized drills, video analysis, and one-on-one coaching, they can help Onana improve his shot-stopping technique, positioning, and reflexes. By focusing on these areas, Onana can elevate his overall effectiveness as a goalkeeper and become a more well-rounded player.

It is worth noting that the development of a player is an ongoing process. Onana is still a young and promising talent with ample time to refine his skills and reach his full potential. With the right guidance, dedication, and hard work, there is no doubt that he can become a more accomplished shot stopper.

Furthermore, the positive impact of a supportive and competitive environment should not be underestimated. Competing for the starting spot with an experienced goalkeeper like David De Gea can push Onana to strive for excellence. The healthy competition and the guidance of seasoned professionals can further accelerate his growth as a goalkeeper.

