Opinion: Nunez’s Amazing Form In Preseason Shows He Might Contend Seriously For The PL Golden Boot.

Darwin Nunez has played two matches for Liverpool this preseason against Greuther Fúth and Karlsruher. The Uruguayan International looks to have stepped up his game for the Anfield Giants as he performed incredibly in these friendly encounters. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided an assist in his two appearances for Liverpool this preseason which was quite impressive.

Well, Darwin Nunez was heavily criticized in his first season for Liverpool as he struggled to replicate his incredible performances at Benfica for the Anfield Giants in all competitions last season. The Uruguayan International was guilty of missing goalscoring chances week in and week out for Liverpool which pushed Jurgen Klopp to place him on the bench for some important matches.

Well, now that Darwin Nunez looks all fired up for Liverpool in this preseason, I believe he might be able to contend seriously for the Premier League Golden Boot award next season. The Uruguayan International has improved greatly on his finishing in front of goal with we have seen from him in this preseason for Liverpool. The 24-year-old is also very fast and has this great offensive awareness on the attack which makes him always available to goalscoring chances.

Darwin Nunez will have to be very clinical on the attack for Liverpool to compete with the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and even Mohamed Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot award next season

Can Darwin Nunez win the Premier League Golden Boot award next season? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

