Opinion: Nketiah’s Recent Performances proves Arsenal Don’t Need Dusan Vlahovic this winter window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal unfortunately failed to land Dusan Vlahovic twelve months ago and were forced to rely on Eddie Nketiah after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left on a bosman deal to Barcelona in January after a tense battle with Italian heavyweights, Juventus who spent almost €80 million to get the Serbia international.

In the summer, The North Londoners entered the striker market once more and paid €52 million to sign Gabriel Jesus from Pep Guardiola’s City, giving their team an hungry & motivated forward.

Before sustaining a knee injury during the World Cup with Brazil, his first season got off to a good start as Brazilian striker netted 11 goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

In order to secure their first Premier League sliverware in decades, many Arsenal supporters expected the hierachy to sign a successor in the winter window. However, recent rumors have hinted that Vlahovic may be returning to the fray.

In 36 appearances in all competitions under Massimiliano Allegri, the 22-year-old Serbian striker has scored 16 goals, although he has had trouble reproducing his Fiorentina form in Turin. Vlahovic is frequently left alone up front due to the defensive tactics, with reports stating that he isn’t enjoying life in Italy.

In light of this, it comes as no surprise that Arsenal has been credited to Vlahovic, since a deal would seem to benefit all sides. Selling the towering striker might provide the Bianconeri with crucial funds to aid in a rebuild as their off-field problems will compel them to alter their recruiting and spending strategies.

But Nketiah has other plans, which is unfortunate for Vlahovic. The 23-year-old, has been on fire during the World Cup break, tallying four goals in five Premier League games.

He has taken on the challenge of replacing Jesus in the team, enabling the Ex-Man City Star to rest comfortably. Their significant 3-2 victory over Erik Ten Hag’s United on Sunday was made possible in large part by his two goals.

Due to muscular issues, Vlahovic has been out for Old Lady’ last eight Serie A games. If he wants to regain the form and promise he shown in Florence, he will need to figure out a way to get things going under current Boss, Allegri.

Charlesayor (

)