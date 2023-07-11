Opinion: Newly Signed Players To Watch Out For In The English Premier League Next Season

The English Premier League (EPL), which is one of the best leagues in the world, will start on August 11 in a game that Burnley will be playing against last season’s EPL winners Manchester City. Next season will be entertaining and tough, as clubs are very active in the market in order to get players that will help them perform at the highest level so that they can finish the season on a very good note. While many players have been signed already, the following are three players to watch out for next season in the league:

Mason Mount

The former Chelsea midfielder is the first player that Manchester United signed in the summer transfer window, and the player clearly fits the pattern of Erik Ten Hag, who was particular about signing him. Mount will perform very well for his new club if he is not hindered by injuries and unfortunate circumstances. This is because the player has experienced players like Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park who will support him to maximize his potential at the club.

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United now have one of the best midfields in the league because they have signed a technically gifted defensive midfielder from AC Milan. Tonali will form a double pivot with Guimaraes at the heart of the club’s midfield. He boasts the wonderful passing range, playmaking ability, and coolness on the ball, as well as the grit, strength, and pressing required to play in a competitive league like the EPL.

Mateo Kovacić

Manchester City made a very fine choice in replacing Gundogan with the Croatia international. The former Chelsea midfielder will come good for his new team because he has the requisite skills to play under Guardiola, and the former Barcelona coach will bring the best out of the midfielder, who already has the ability to dictate the tempo of the game, progress the ball from deep positions in order to create chances for his teammates, and play some arrays of long and short passes.

TheTirelessWriter (

)