Opinion: Mykhailo Mudryk’s Unprofessional Instagram Reaction Yesterday Could Divide Chelsea’s Dressing Room

As pressure continues to mount on Graham Potter following Chelsea’s disappointing draw against West Ham United yesterday, the English manager needs to quickly fix the many glaring problems in his side before it brings a divide to the dressing room.

Shortly after the derby yesterday, Mykhailo Mudryk reacted to an instagram post and that reaction could potentially bring disunity to the dressing room.

Anyone who watched the match yesterday would see that one of the biggest problems Chelsea had in the match was Marc Cucurella’s reluctance to pass the ball to his wing partner, Mykhailo Mudryk.

The left back, on several occasions hesitated to pass the ball to Mudryk, leaving the winger frustrated and ultimately ineffective in the match.

Statistics showed that Mykhailo Mudryk received just one successful direct through ball from Cucurella’s all 48/55 attempted passes for Chelsea against West Ham United.

After the match, someone made an Instagram post mocking Cucurella for his terrible performance that affected Mudryk and the Ukrainian player liked the post.

As much as I understand Mudryk’s frustration at Cucurella, what he did was completely unprofessional. The left back is his teammate and after the kind of performance they had yesterday, they need to work on the training pitch to avoid a repeat of such.

Coming to social media to react in that manner is completely uncalled for. It is very clear that Cucurella is struggling at the moment. He needs the support of his teammates even if every fan in the fanbase is criticising him. Mudryk needs to do better.

