Opinion: Messi’s Poor Attitude Towards Fans Could Lead To His Early Departure From PSG.

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying one of his best season in his football career. This is because the Argentine legend has won several trophies this season, and has been scoring goals continuously and even providing assists. Of all these achievements, Lionel Messi’s greatest achievement this season was the FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi performance during the FIFA World Cup helped Argentina win the trophy, it also earned him the golden ball award.

Lionel Messi has now returned back to PSG, and has continued with this amazing performance. In PSG’s last few matches, Lionel Messi proved to be a great leader in the absence of Neymar and Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe is currently injured and would miss out on PSG’s Champions league match against Bayern Munich. Hence, Lionel Messi and Neymar would be greatly relied on during the game.

It is uncertain if Messi would stay in PSG for many more years, however, one of PSG’s legends, Jerome Rothens has told the club that it wasn’t a good idea to renew Lionel Messi’s contract. He said this because he believes Lionel Messi doesn’t give fans enough appreciation. He said:

“Messi’s renewal is a joke. He makes no effort to put the club first. Messi doesn’t thank the fans. He heads straight to the locker room after games. He doesn’t acknowledge fans singing his name. His salary is exorbitant”.

Lionel Messi is known to be a quiet player, however, he might also need to consider the fans chanting his name. If Messi doesn’t change his poor attitude towards fans, he might end up leaving PSG prematurely.

