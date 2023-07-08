Opinion: Manchester United Could Dominate EPL With This Lineup Next Season

Manchester United players are currently preparing for their upcoming preseason games. The teams have a lot of matches to play before in the upcoming summer preseason before returning for the 2023/24 season. All the players have reportedly returned to Carrington ahead of their trip to the United States of America, which is where the club scheduled their summer preseason.

The Red Devils have a rich history and had enjoyed success in the past. The club has a strong fan base and financial resources, which can be advantageous when competing for top talent in the transfer market. Although they have been limited because of the current takeover process, but the club’s hierarchies are doing everything possible to make sure Erik Ten Hag gets close to what he needs ahead of the new season.

However, the outcome of any upcoming season depends on various factors, including the performance of the team, tactics employed by the manager, injuries, competition from other clubs, and many others. Manchester United are currently addressing the issues they faced last season in the transfer window. Having signed Mount, they are also moving to complete the signing of Andre Onana, who will improve the way Manchester United play.

Teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and others have also shown their quality in recent seasons. The competition in the Premier League is fierce, and it can be challenging for any team to dominate consistently, but I believe that Manchester United can do it easily like City are doing if they can get their hands on all Erik Ten Hag’s targets.

We all saw how they challenged Manchester City alongside Arsenal last season. They were able to win the Carabao Cup and also battled Manchester City for the FA Cup trophy, which they later lost. The Manchester United team that I see will only get stronger and the possibility of having a Qatari billionaire, Sheikh Jasim, in the team will further hand them the transfer muscle their desire to sign the players they need and watch Ten Hag dominate the premier league.

