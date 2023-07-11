Opinion: Managers That Can Upset Pep Guardiola From Winning The EPL Next Season

Manchester City’s head coach, Pep Guardiola, proved that he is one of the best coaches in the world by winning the treble with his team last season as they won the FA Cup, English Premier League, and UEFA Champions League. In a bid for the club to compete next season, they have been active in the transfer window in order to get players that will help them in their quest to continue their fine form. Guardiola was instrumental for City last season as his side performed exceptionally well at the highest level, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach may face upsets from the following three managers next season in the league.

Mikel Arteta

The Spaniard had the chance of winning the EPL with Arsenal last season, but unfortunately for him, they bottled their own chances, and they were also unfortunate as some of their best players struggled with injuries. The club has backed Arteta in the summer transfer window, as they have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and they are on the verge of announcing Declan Rice and Timber as their new signings. These players will help Arsenal compete with Manchester City again for the league next season.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool football club, under the leadership of the German, suffered last season as most of their midfielders didn’t perform well and some were injured. This caused the club to finish outside of the top four, but ahead of next season, the club has already addressed its midfield issues by signing Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. These two players have the ability to bring out the best in Liverpool’s attacking players like Salah, Gakpo, and Nunez.

Erik Ten Hag

The former Ajax coach, who upon his signing for Manchester United said that he would end the era of City’s dominance in the league, has finished his first season at the club and finished in the top four. The coach, who now has first-hand experience of what the Premier League looks like, will relish the opportunity to build a team that will make it difficult for Pep and his team to win the league. Manchester United have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, and they are very active in the window to sign more players that can help them compete for the bigger trophies next season.

