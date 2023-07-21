Opinion: Man Utd Should Seriously Make A Move For Amrabat To Ease Down The Overreliance On Casemiro

Manchester United have recently shown their interest in Fiorentina’s defensive midfielder who is known to be Sofyan Amrabat. The Red Devils who recently completed the signing of Andre Onana will be looking forward to further strengthening their midfield department by signing the Moroccan International. According to 90 min’s reports, Manchester United have held talks with Sofyan Amrabat’s representatives for a potential transfer move away from Fiorentina this summer.

Well, I believe Manchester United should seriously make a move for Sofyan Amrabat to ease down the team’s over-reliance on Carlos Casemiro’s brilliance in the middle of the park. There were two occasions last season when Carlos Casemiro got suspended for a few matches at Manchester United due to his red cards against Southampton and Crystal Palace. His absence during that period really affected Manchester United’s performance in all competitions last season clearly because there wasn’t anyone who could genuinely replace him in the team.

Sofyan Amrabat is one top-quality defensive midfielder Manchester United can easily sign this summer because he isn’t that overpriced in the market. The Moroccan International could be a great backup for Carlos Casemiro next season in case of suspension issues or unexpected injuries. The 26-year-old is a very good winner of the ball and also knows how to orchestrate his team’s attacks in matches. If the Moroccan International eventually gets signed by Manchester United, the overreliance on Carlos Casemiro’s brilliance will be reduced since there will be a solid replacement for him if any issue arises.

Do you think Manchester United should sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below, Thanks for reading.

