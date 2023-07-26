Opinion: Man Utd Needs To Get Solid Backups For Varane And Martinez To Avoid A Repeat Of Last Season

Manchester United are just one of the many European teams preparing for the challenge that awaits them in all competitions next season. The Red Devils have completed the signing of just two players in the transfer window as they bought Andre Onana and Mason Mount to boost their present team’s quality ahead of the upcoming new season’s campaign.

Well, Manchester United might have done well in addressing a few issues in their present team but they still haven’t shown any serious signs of strengthening their defensive department which might be risky. Presently, Manchester United have only two central defenders that they can fully rely on for their next season’s campaign and these players are Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. The Red Devils only have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are their top backups for this defensive position which isn’t very convincing.

Well, I believe Manchester United needs to get solid backups for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez this summer to avoid a repeat of last season. There was a time last season when Lisandro Martinez got injured for Manchester United in the Europa League against Sevilla, The Red Devils suffered a lot in Lisandro Martinez’s absence since they couldn’t bring in a good replacement for him. In his absence, Manchester United were humiliated and knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla.

This is a clear scenario of what can reoccur for Manchester United if they don’t quicken their efforts to sign top-quality defenders that can step in for both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in time of injury.

