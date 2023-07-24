Opinion: Man Utd Need To Sign A Serious Competitor For Antony To Make Him Step Up His Performance

Manchester United have been able to play three matches in the preseason so far and they have won all three of them against the likes of Leeds United, Lyon, and even Arsenal Football Club. Some players have really capitalized on this opportunity given to them in the preseason to prove their worth to both the Manager and fans ahead of the upcoming season’s campaign. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Kobbie Mainoo, and even Heaton have all been fantastic in this preseason for Manchester United.

Well, in as much as some players are using this opportunity to step up their performance at the club, there is still one very player who has carried on with his unconvincing performance for Manchester United and he is Antony Santos.

Antony Santos has been able to play two matches for Manchester United in the preseason and he was a starter in both of these encounters. The Brazilian International performed awfully in these matches as he was guilty of being wasteful in front of goal for the Red Devils which is very disappointing.

Well, I believe Manchester United needs to sign a good player who could compete well with him for the right-wing position at the club next season. Antony Santos doesn’t feel pressured at the moment to deliver a good performance for Manchester United since he lacks competition in his position. The Red Devils need to consider signing a top-quality right-winger this summer to indirectly tell Antony Santos that he needs to step up his performance and fight for his position at the club next season.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading

Godsports (

)