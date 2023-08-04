Opinion: Man U’s Possible Squad Depth For Next Season Isn’t Good Enough For Their EPL Title Pursuit

Manchester United have been a bit sloppy in the transfer window this summer and this could end up affecting their team’s performance in all competitions next season. The Red Devils have managed to complete the signing of just three top-quality players who are Rasmus Højlund, Andre Onana, and Mason Mount.

Obviously, Manchester United have great ambitions for the upcoming season as they will be looking forward to contending seriously for the Premier League title which they haven’t won for quite a long while now.

Well, with the present look for this Manchester United’s squad depth heading into the new season, I believe they aren’t well-stacked to contend for the Premier League title.

In the picture above, it is clearly seen that Manchester United don’t have good backups for the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are two players Manchester United might rely on to replace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in time of injury or suspension which I honestly don’t find good at all. The Red Devils are supposed to have a balanced team with competent players in all aspects of their game if they genuinely want to contend for the Premier League title next season.

Relying on players like Antony Martial, Fred, and even Scott McTominay for their next season’s campaign already shows Manchester United aren’t strong enough to compete for big titles like the Premier League or UEFA Champions League. The English Giants still need to offload some unwanted players in their team and sign even more top-quality ballers to stand a good chance of competing for big titles next season.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading

Godsports (

)