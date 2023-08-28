Opinion: Man United Aren’t Taking Their Season Seriously If They Don’t Make More Important Signings

Manchester United signed just three players in the summer transfer window. Mason Mount is yet to deliver a good performance at the club while Andre Onana has been inconsistent for the Red Devils. Their third signing Rasmus Højlund is yet to make a single appearance for Manchester United this season after sustaining a slight injury. So far so good We can say that Manchester United’s buys in this transfer window have been a serious fail since none of these players have improved the team’s performance in any form.

Well, In my opinion, Manchester United aren’t taking their season seriously if they don’t make more important signings. As we all know, the transfer window will be closing very soon and Manchester United have just a few days to strengthen their team with some good signings. At the moment, the Red Devils have no reliable backup defender for Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in cases of suspension or possible injuries.

Manchester United needs to sign at least a reliable defender who can compete well with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the club and also replace them genuinely during suspension or injury cases. Also, Manchester United needs a solid backup defensive midfielder for Carlos Casemiro who is very prone to suspension due to his aggressive style of play. Sofyan Amrabat can be considered a solid backup option for Carlos Casemiro if they intend to strengthen that aspect of their game this season.

