Opinion: Lavia’s Expected Move To Chelsea Shouldn’t Significantly Affect Gallagher’s Playing Time

Chelsea’s next recruitment in this summer transfer window will most likely be Southampton Midfielder Romeo La. According to Fabrizio Romano’s transfer reports, Romeo La will be present in London today to finally undergo his medicals as Chelsea’s newest signing. The Blues have reportedly reached an agreement with Southampton to sign the Belgian International for the sum of 63 million pounds including add-ons.

Well, Most Chelsea fans are already dreaming of a potential midfield trio involving Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo La this season. These three players have immense qualities to deliver amazing performances in the area of the pitch for Chelsea as they could form one of the best midfield combinations this season.

Obviously, Romeo La’s expected move to Chelsea means another player in the team will have to be benched for him to get regular playing time at the club this season. The player who might be benched to give Romeo La a fixed starting spot in this Chelsea team will most likely be Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher has improved greatly on his performance for Chelsea, throwing into the bin his awful performances of last season. His performance in the just-concluded preseason for Chelsea was very impressive and also promising. The English International also gave a good impression of himself in Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool as he controlled the middle of the park quite brilliantly with Enzo Fernandes.

Well, I believe it will be unfair if a great hardworking player like Conor Gallagher gets benched just to fit Romeo La into Chelsea’s starting lineup. Mauricio Pochettino will have to show his fairness in this situation and consider rotating both players to make sure they get equal playing time at the club this season.

