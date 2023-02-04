Opinion: Jorginho Is Not Worthy To Replace Thomas Partey At The Moment.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Everton was a very disappointing result because it was a debut match for one of their new signings. Also, it was quite embarrassing because Mikel Arteta lost to a new coach who has been in the Everton team for a very short period. A win for Arsenal would have increased their chances of winning the premier league, it would have also boosted the team’s confidence. Arsenal dominated possession of the game, but failed to create chances.

Arsenal’s new signing, Jorginho also made his debut in the game. Jorginho came into the game in the second half, hence, he didn’t have much impact in the game. However, he recorded a shot on target. A lot of fans were happy to see Jorginho make his debut, however, they were unhappy that the player who came out for him was Thomas Partey.

Arsenal’s fans have every right to be upset because at the moment, Jorginho is not worthy to replace Thomas Partey. Thomas Partey is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league right now. His performance this season has made fans compare him with Rodri and Casemiro.

Hence, bringing him out for Jorginho was a very poor tactical mistake made by Arteta, and it affected the team both offensively and defensively. It would have been a better idea to replace him with a defender or with Xhaka, who was poor today.

Do you think Arteta made the right decision by replacing Jorginho with Thomas Partey?

