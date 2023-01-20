Opinion: Jadon Sancho can take inspiration from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s newfound form for crunch Arsenal clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho can take inspiration from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s newfound form ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Under manager Erik ten Hag, the England international enjoyed a strong start to the year. Before the September international break, he scored a few crucial goals against Liverpool and Leicester City.

After that, though, his performance declined, and Ten Hag benched him in the run-up to the World Cup.

Sancho recently trained at OJC Rosmalen for a few weeks at the manager’s recommendation, and after reporting back to United training this week, he might now make his comeback.

In our opinion, the 22-year-old should draw motivation from Wan-recent Bissaka’s comeback as he strives to regain Ten Hag’s confidence and establish himself as a consistent member of the first-team plans.

Sancho can be motivated by Wan-improvement Bissaka’s at United.

Under Ten Hag, Wan-Bissaka was absolutely despised in the early stages of the campaign. Up until the World Cup, he was limited to four minutes of competitive play.

The manager’s decision to occasionally use Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof at right-back made it abundantly evident that she did not have confidence in him. However, everything has changed for the better.

Wan-Bissaka has taken advantage of Diogo Dalot’s injury to start right back on a regular basis. His performances have been truly spectacular, and it is clear that he is making progress.

The 25-year-old has demonstrated a greater desire to advance when the chance presents itself. Last month against Burnley, he provided a great sliding assist for Christian Eriksen’s goal.

In the meantime, he has also been outstanding defensively. Most recently, he made an outstanding last-second tackle on Wilfried Zaha, who otherwise might have given Crystal Palace the victory.

According to his present performance, Wan-Bissaka will likely maintain his lead over Dalot. Sancho has the chance to repeat the action. He needs to make the most of any time he gets on the bench at first.

The weight is now off the England star after being one of the most expensive signings in football history thanks to a forced break through the manager.

Although Sancho has a natural ability to contribute to goals, Ten Hag wants him to be more active in other crucial acts. We should see that in the upcoming matches.

