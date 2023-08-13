Opinion: Issues Havertz Needs To Work On To Step Up His Performance For Arsenal This Season

Kai Havertz’s official debut game for Arsenal in the English Premier League yesterday didn’t go really well as would have been expected. The German International still looked very unsettled in this Arsenal team as he struggled to put up a decent performance against Nottingham Forest. His main highlights of the game weren’t catchy as he made a very faint contribution to the Gunners’ performance both offensively and defensively. The Former Chelsea Man was almost non-existent on the pitch for the Gunners as he added no quality to the team’s overall performance in the encounter.

Presently, Kai Havertz has a few flaws in his performance which have constantly reoccurred even during his time at Chelsea. The German International will have to work on his two issues to step up his performance for Arsenal this season and avoid being labelled as a flop.

1, Being More Energetic On The Pitch Of Play.

Many fans and even myself see Kai Havertz as a very lazy player on the pitch of play. The German International isn’t physical enough to withstand pressure from the opposition’s defenders and also barely makes threatening runs offensively to cause problems for the defense line of the opponents. The 23-year-old will have to quit this lazy or sluggish style of play for the Gunners and embrace being more vibrant and energetic on the pitch during matches.

2, Improving His Work Rate On The Pitch.

Kai Havertz is one player who does very little work on the pitch especially if he is assigned to play in the striking position for the team. The German International doesn’t press enough on the attack to force defensive errors from the opposition and this is when he is being used as the team’s Centre-Forward. Now that his present position for Arsenal is in the midfield, the German International will have to improve his work rate in matches. Just like Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz will have to contribute his own quota to the team’s performance both offensively and defensively.

