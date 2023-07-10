Opinion: Harry Kane’s Age Explains Why Top Clubs Are Not Ready To Meet Up His Price Tag.

This summer transfer window hasn’t really met the expectations of fans as some top clubs have failed to sign top players. However, that doesn’t mean that these clubs haven’t been involved in some amazing players transfer. Arsenal is one of the few clubs that left fans astonished following the huge transfer fee paid for Declan Rice. Chelsea and Liverpool have also shown a lot of commitment to squad growth, while Manchester United and Tottenham are yet to sign a fan favorite.

One player who has been targeted by numerous clubs in this transfer window is Harry Kane. Manchester United have always been in the frontline for the signing of the player, but teams like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were also linked with the player. As it stands, Bayern Munich can be said to have the highest chances of signing Kane as they have already started sending proposals to Tottenham.

After Tottenham rejected their £70 million bid for Kane, Bayern Munich submitted another £80 million bid for the striker which was rejected again. Looking at the quality of Kane, one would expect clubs to spend above £100 milion, but this isn’t happening, and this is because of Harry Kane’s age. The English striker would be turning 30 on the 28th of July, meaning that he would be able to offer an amazing performance for just three or four years.

Fans might believe that Harry Kane hasn’t shown any decline in quality, but this isn’t true. Kane’s speed has decreased dramatically, and once a striker starts loosing speed, he becomes almost useless. Even a great player like Ronaldo suffered a decline in performance after he lost his speed, hence the same can happen to Kane. A player who would be bought for a sum of £100 million is expected to serve a club for a long term, but unfortunately, this wouldn’t be possible with Kane.

