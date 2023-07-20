(Opinion) Gov Uzodimma, Heartland FC And Sports Development In Imo

On July 5, 2023, there was a wild jubilation across Imo State over the historic feat achieved by Heartland Football Club of Owerri, after subduing Sporting Lagos 2-1 in their group fixture during the last NNL Super 8 Competition in Asaba, the Capital of Delta State.

The Club had shown uncommon resilience as it came from behind to defeat its promotion arch opponent, Sporting Lagos who also proved their worth.

That singular victory automatically qualified the Owerri based Club to clinch her promotion to the Nigerian Professional League (NPL).

Someone may ask, is it a big deal? Yes, it is. Sports is one instrument of development that no one ignores in a hurry.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma understands the place of sports in the development agenda of any Government. That was why he made out time to celebrate it in the most colourful manner. It was one victory too many for his administration and the people of Imo State.

For the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Development, Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo, his joy knew no bounds. It was one joyous moment that made him to sing and dance like the David of the Bible. “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of The LORD”, – Psalms 122:1.

Yes, Okoronkwo said so because , it was the LORD’s doing, it was time for Thanksgiving.

In retrospect, Imo State Sports was enveloped with lacklustre performances. The athletes were Ill motivated and mismanaged despite the sacrifices made by Governor Hope Uzodimma led administration. He funded the Sports commission and also ensured the facilities received the desired attention.

Imo State was relegated in the in comity of States as its indomitable sports men and women lost their strength. Their history in various sporting events like Handball, Football, Volleyball, Combat Sports waned. The younger athletes and other amateurs in various porting events were almost pulling out as they saw a bleak future if there was any at all.

Other notable athletes left the State to represent other States who were interested in their skills.

Governor Uzodimma realising the danger in obliterating the strategic importance of Sports to the health of the State and its citizenry went for total rejuvenation. These included some personnel redeployment and bringing other passionate human beings on board. Issue of motivation was addressed while trainers were also inspired by Government’s visible and invisible incentives.

The level of sports development is one of the indices of weighing the performance of the government in any society. Sports is also an instrument of unity. It is a veritable means of curbbing crimes because it keeps the youngsters busy. Those who reach the height of their chosen sporting event take career in it. It’s a means of recreation and the easiest way of popularising the state. It is also a big business as it aides tourism and foreign exchange earnings. The market value is just immeasurable.

Imo State has a history with sports. From the legendary Spartans to Iwuanyanwu National and today it has come to be known as Heartland Football of Owerri as it is managed by the Government of the State. Again Grasshopper Handball of Imo State has a strong place in Nigerian history. Grasshopper dominated Nigerian space and went ahead to win laurels from Nigeria in the African continent and beyond.

Generally, the Socio-Economic structure of the state is built around Sports, Education and Hospitality. These three sectors intertwine if not coalesce in many areas.

It is only important to mention some of the achievements of Hope Uzodimma led Government feat in the last 6 months since the appointment of the new Commissioner of Sports and Youth Development, Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo;

At the last National Sports festival in Asaba Delta State, Imo State won 12 gold, 8 silver and 25 bronze medals and placed 1st position in the South-East which is the best result in the last 2 decades.

The Imo Basketball Teams participated in the South-East basketball league, which held in Enugu and the female team came 1st and the male team 2nd respectively.

The Cricket Teams won 1st position male and female in South-East and the female team won 2st position in Abuja at the National Championship.

The Special athletes of Wheelchair Basketball female team went to Abeokuta for their National League and came 3rd position.

The Imo Amputee football team travelled to Lagos for their national championship and emerged 4th position.

The Athletic Teams travelled to Enugu for a National Marathon and came 3rd position.

Again the Athletics team travelled to Uyo for athletics’ classics where they also gave a good account of themselves throwing up the name of the State.

The Imo Athletes also participated in Abeokuta Athletic championship and also proud qualified to participate at the world athletics trials.

Imo State hosted the 1st phase of the National division 1 & 2 Volley ball league from June 3rd to 12th 2023 and the male and female teams competed.

GRASS-ROOT SPORTS DEVELOPMENT STATE COMPETITIONS

Boxing Association staged a boxing league for all Local Government in Imo State.

Basketball has hosted usual basketball classic for all LGA’s.

Handball Association hosted an U15 Handball championship for all LGA’ while the Sports Commission hosted Uder 15 Athletics competition for all LGA’s in Imo State.

INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM AWARD/VICTORIES

Chituru Nwaozuzu won gold at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Africa qualification in Abuja and will represent Africa in Portugal.

Loveline Obiji won gold in Para Power Lifting in far way Egypt and will represent Nigeria at the World championship.

Queen Sunday Chibuzor just recently returned from Tunisia where she won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal at the air badminton championship.

HEARTLAND FC OWERRI:

Heartland F.C won the State F.A cup

Heartland F.C was relegated at the last season has maintained an unbeaten run at NNL league to qualify for super 8 and are now in Asaba for super 8 competition to return to premiership.

The Club went ahead to become champions of NNL and subsequently promoted to premiership.

Heartland Queen F.C won the State F.A cup

Heartland Queens F.C has stabilized their position at the premier league and some of the players invited to the National camp while international scouts are going after 2 of the players.

The present Commissioner of Sports and Youth Development , Hon. Okoronkwo with his team has also restructured the Management and Players of Heartland F.C and Heartland Queens which resulted to the peace and success we enjoy now in the Teams.

Responding to the newsmen shortly after Heartlands was crowned Champions of NNL, Commissioner Okoronkwo attributed the feats to Governor Hope Uzodimma, giving him all the credits. He said: “My Governor knowing the strategic place of Sports coupled with his insistence on empowerment of the youths, he has never spared anything to ensure that Sports development is not halted in anyway.”

ogbonnayauche (

)