Opinion: Giving Reece James Chelsea’s Captaincy Is A Disrespect To Thiago Silva.

It was recently confirmed that Reece James will be Chelsea’s New Captain after the exit of Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. The English International who played three years of top-flight football for Chelsea has been named the team’s newest captain. Reece James has always had the ambition of being the captain of this Chelsea team but surprisingly, he was given this responsibility so early at the club.

Well, in my opinion, Reece James shouldn’t have been named Chelsea’s New captain ahead of their next season’s campaign. The English International might have a few traits of a captain in his performance at the club but I believe he shouldn’t have been assigned this heavy responsibility so early.

I also feel giving him Chelsea’s captaincy is a huge disrespect to Thiago Silva who is more experienced in this aspect. The Brazilian International is presently the most experienced player in this Chelsea team and have captained a few clubs over the years. The 38-year-old is a more of leader compared to Reece James who might not be able to command authority on the pitch and in the dressing room among his teammates. The English International is still a very young player and shouldn’t have been rushed into being assigned this responsibility in a top club like Chelsea. Reece James might not get that much respect from his teammates as their new captain obviously because he is still a young player with slim experience. Thiago Silva could have been a better choice for the Blues.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)