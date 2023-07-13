The positive skepticism expressed by fans raises a valid point in defense of the agent’s claims regarding Manchester United’s potential bid of close to €100 Million for Vitor Roque. When considering United’s recent transfer history, it becomes apparent that the club has shown a willingness to spend significant amounts on talented players.

Also, it is noteworthy to point out United’s previous expenditures, such as the €100 million acquisition of Antony and the €90 million signing of Harry Maguire. These substantial investments demonstrate that the club is capable of making sizeable financial commitments when they deem it necessary to strengthen their squad. Given Roque’s potential and the agent’s assertion that the bid was close to €100 million, it is not implausible to imagine United making a similar investment in the promising young striker.

Furthermore, Manchester United’s status as one of the wealthiest football clubs in the world provides them with the financial resources to pursue top-tier talent. They have a massive global fanbase and enjoy lucrative commercial partnerships that generate significant revenue. With such financial stability, United has the means to compete with other top clubs in the transfer market, even when faced with financial fair play regulations.

Considering United’s past transfer activity, their financial standing, and the potential of Vitor Roque, it is reasonable to entertain the possibility that the agent’s claims hold some truth. Manchester United’s willingness to spend considerable sums on players in the past suggests that they could indeed have been one of the clubs submitting a substantial bid close to €100 million for Roque.

